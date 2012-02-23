Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Cities and Green Growth: Case Study of the Paris/Ile-de-France Region

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fd0fg78bs-en
Authors
Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, Marissa Plouin
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Kamal-Chaoui, L. and M. Plouin (2012), “Cities and Green Growth: Case Study of the Paris/Ile-de-France Region”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2012/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fd0fg78bs-en.
Go to top