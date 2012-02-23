This report, developed within the framework of the OECD Green Cities programme, is a pilot case study examining the green growth potential of the Paris-IDF region. In a context of stiff international competition and internal socio-economic and environmental pressures, green growth could be an appropriate path toward revitalising the regional economy and improving environmental outcomes. Building and transportation are among the urban sectors with the greatest potential. Several emerging approaches to a more flexible form of metropolitan governance show promise, yet would benefit from greater private sector involvement throughout the policymaking process. Financing green growth will require the further greening of public revenue sources and the creation of new ones. Adapting procurement processes and pursuing innovative coorerative arrangements with the private sector could also be considered.
Cities and Green Growth: Case Study of the Paris/Ile-de-France Region
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Abstract
