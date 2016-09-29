Skip to main content
Challenges in Better Co-ordinating Tokyo’s Urban Rail Services

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/64260e61-en
Authors
Hironori Kato
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Kato, H. (2016), “Challenges in Better Co-ordinating Tokyo’s Urban Rail Services”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2016/19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/64260e61-en.
