Challenges in access to oncology medicines

Policies and practices across the OECD and the EU
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4b2e9cb9-en
Authors
Suzannah Chapman, Valérie Paris, Ruth Lopert
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chapman, S., V. Paris and R. Lopert (2020), “Challenges in access to oncology medicines: Policies and practices across the OECD and the EU”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 123, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4b2e9cb9-en.
