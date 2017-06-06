These guidelines are intended to provide donor staff with an overview of cash-based response; what it is and why donors should consider it, as well as key operational and practical considerations for its feasibility, implementation, coordination and impact. This note does not duplicate or replace existing cash technical tools or guidance, of which there are many.1 Instead it provides a synopsis of the key issues in current cash good practice; including latest policy and practical guidance of relevance for donors who would like to be funding or working within cash-based response for the first time.