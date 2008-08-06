Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Deregulation, Trade Reform and Innovation in the South African Agriculture Sector

Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 4
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/240428414841
Ron Sandrey, Nick Vink
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Sandrey, R. and N. Vink (2008), “Deregulation, Trade Reform and Innovation in the South African Agriculture Sector: Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 4”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240428414841.
