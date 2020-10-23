This paper discusses the importance of reducing the space consumption of car traffic as opposed to simply reducing individuals’ travel time. It highlights the role of app-based mobility services in reducing urban congestion from a spatial perspective and the importance of shifting the focus from mobility to accessibility as a way of reducing excessive traffic, meeting sustainability objectives and improving livability.
Cars and Space Consumption
Rethinking the Regulation of Urban Mobility
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
