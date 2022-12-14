This report reviews the effectiveness of carbon pricing, how it might be applied to the shipping sector and with what effects. It also evaluates recent proposals by countries to introduce a price on shipping’s carbon emissions and examines related policy issues.
Carbon Pricing in Shipping
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
