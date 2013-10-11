This report has been prepared as part of the OECD LEED Programme “Boosting Social Entrepreneurship and Social Enterprise Creation”. A team comprising members of the OECD LEED Secretariat and an external expert visited Serbia in February/March 2012 for a study visit to examine the role, both actual and potential, of social entrepreneurship, and the support which could be given to social enterprise to boost its potential performance. This report is based significantly on the preliminary report prepared by the local experts, the available statistics and on material gathered from the study visit, as well as research conducted both prior to, and after, the study visit.
Boosting Social Entrepreneurship and Social Enterprise Creation in the Republic of Serbia
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
