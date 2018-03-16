Boosting Skills for Greener Jobs in the Western Cape Province of South Africa

The OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Programme recently undertook an international project on ‘Boosting skills ecosystems for greener jobs’ in four countries: Belgium (Flanders), Poland (Pomorskie), Greece (Attica) and South Africa (Western Cape). The project seeks to explore how local areas and industry clusters identify the specific skills needed to support green growth. Furthermore, it considered how related skills policies and practices can be made more effective in supporting and accelerating the transition to a green economy.

This report specifically considers the aquaculture sector of the Western Cape Province in South Africa. While this sector is still relatively small in the Western Cape, it presents important new opportunities for the region’s labour market through business growth, innovation, increasing food production, addressing environmental challenges and job creation. Aquaculture has been identified as a priority sector, but does not yet fully benefit from the mechanisms to foster green growth.