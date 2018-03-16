Skip to main content
Boosting Skills for Greener Jobs in the Western Cape Province of South Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/48a3c9db-en
Authors
Nathalie Cliquot, Lauren Hermanus, Rushka Ely
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Cliquot, N., L. Hermanus and R. Ely (2018), “Boosting Skills for Greener Jobs in the Western Cape Province of South Africa”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2018/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/48a3c9db-en.
