This report examines how advances in data science and encoding could improve transport. It investigates three linked and rapidly changing areas: First, it discusses the deployment of blockchain and other distributed ledger-based approaches, that record transactions efficiently and in a verifiable and permanent way. Secondly, the study looks at open algorithms and other alternatives to traditional data-sharing. Finally, it reviews the development of a common data syntax for encoding mobility services.
Blockchain and Beyond
Encoding 21st Century Transport
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024