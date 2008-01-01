This paper summarizes and organizes presentations in the Round Table's presentations and discussions, draws conclusions when possible, and points out where opinions differ. It is divided in three main sections. First, the presentations and discussions provided an overview of the advances, promises, and pitfalls of current research on the economic impacts of investments in transport infrastructure. a first recurring theme was that advances in the analysis of "wider impacts" were acknowledged, but their transferability across projects was questioned, so there are "no simple rules" for generalizing results. Moreover, routine analysis is difficult because of shortcomings both in data availability and in the analytical framework. This theme is developed in some detail in section two. A second recurring issue was the major differences in the approach to transport project appraisal between countries. The impact of economic appraisal on policy decisions varies greatly from one region to another and this has consequences for the way wider economic impacts might be taken into account.
Biofuels: Linking Support to Performance
Working paper
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
Working paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024