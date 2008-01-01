Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Biofuels: Linking Support to Performance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235412177684
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2008), “Biofuels: Linking Support to Performance”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2008/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235412177684.
Go to top