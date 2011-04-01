Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Better Economic Regulation

The Role of the Regulator
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq55fpmv-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ITF (2011), “Better Economic Regulation: The Role of the Regulator”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2011/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq55fpmv-en.
Go to top