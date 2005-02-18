This publication presents a comprehensive and up-to-date survey of isotope production capabilities and uses in the world and an analysis of issues related to isotope production and use including transportation, sealed source accountability, maintaining the government role, and third party liability concerns.
Beneficial Uses and Production of Isotopes
2004 Update
Report
Nuclear Development
Abstract
