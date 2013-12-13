Skip to main content
Balancing Trust and Accountability? The Assessment for Learning Programme in Norway

A Governing Complex Education Systems Case Study
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3txnpqlsnn-en
Authors
Therese Hopfenbeck, Astrid Tolo, Teresa Florez, Yasmine El Masri
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hopfenbeck, T. et al. (2013), “Balancing Trust and Accountability? The Assessment for Learning Programme in Norway: A Governing Complex Education Systems Case Study”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 97, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3txnpqlsnn-en.
