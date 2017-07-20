Skip to main content
Automation of the Driving Task

Some possible consequences and governance challenges
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b44b0242-en
Tom Cohen, Clémence Cavoli
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cohen, T. and C. Cavoli (2017), “Automation of the Driving Task: Some possible consequences and governance challenges”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b44b0242-en.
