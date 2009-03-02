Each year, 740 000 people die as a result of armed violence. It increasingly exploits a link between conflict and crime and undermines our chances of reaching the Millennium Development Goals. This book will help aid donors - both policy advisors and programme staff - to transform good words into good programmes that can ultimately help reduce armed violence globally.
Armed Violence Reduction
Enabling Development
Report
Conflict and Fragility
Abstract
