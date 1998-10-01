The provision of new schools in established urban areas poses specific design challenges that are not common to schools on green field sites: Proposals to build a new secondary school close to the busy commercial centre of the city of Geneva posed just such a challenge and to meet it the authorities organised a two stage architectural competition.
Architectural Competition for a Secondary School in Switzerland
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023