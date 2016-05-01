Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

App-Based Ride and Taxi Services

Principles for Regulation
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz87ngvf-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2016), “App-Based Ride and Taxi Services: Principles for Regulation”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz87ngvf-en.
Go to top