Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

App-Based Collective Transport Service in Mexico City

A Start-Up Case Study
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f2ab80ea-en
Authors
Onésimo Flores Dewey
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dewey, O. (2019), “App-Based Collective Transport Service in Mexico City: A Start-Up Case Study”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2019/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f2ab80ea-en.
Go to top