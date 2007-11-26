Over the last decade, societies have come to realize the extent to which corruption and bribery have undermined their welfare and stability. Governments, the private sector, and civil society alike have consequently declared the fight against corruption to be of the highest priority.
Anti-Corruption Policies in Asia and the Pacific
Legal and Institutional Reform in 25 Countries
Report
ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
12 December 2017
-
28 February 2011
-
8 April 2010
-
-
-
2 September 2008
-
-
26 November 2007
Related publications
-
-
20 June 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
-
14 March 2024
-
-
-
10 December 2023