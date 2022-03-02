Analysis of DAC members’ policies in support of women’s economic empowerment

This paper presents the findings of an examination of OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members’ efforts to advance women’s economic empowerment (WEE) within their development cooperation and gender equality policies and strategies. It analyses the variety of definitions and sub-themes that address WEE and the different types of policies within which WEE is incorporated. It also highlights examples of good practices and offers policy options for development co-operation actors to support the advancement of WEE, and ultimately the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and SDG5 in particular.