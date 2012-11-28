This report provides an overview of Australia’s labour market policies, with a focus on income support benefits and employment assistance for people of working age. It traces historical developments partly since 1990 and since 1978 in the case of some data series...
An Overview of Australia's System of Income and Employment Assistance for the Unemployed
