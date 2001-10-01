An International Campus in Switzerland

The International School of Geneva has three campuses in the region of Lake Geneva and now has a total enrolment of some 3 500 pupils; more than 100 nationalities are represented. In order to prevent overcrowding on existing campuses and to meet the growing demand, the Foundation of the International School of Geneva plans to build a fourth campus, at Saconay. It wishes the architecture of this new site to reflect the school’s ideal of service to the local and international communities, while effectively meeting the challenges that it must face at the beginning of the 21st century.