Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

An International Campus in Switzerland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/772835141244
Authors
OECD
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), “An International Campus in Switzerland”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2001/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/772835141244.
Go to top