Aligning development co-operation to the SDGs in upper-middle income countries

Achieving sustainable development will require all development actors to act together and in synergy, and using comparable metrics to monitor progress. This case study explores whether the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can be used as a shared framework by all actors to manage development co-operation for results in upper middle-income countries, taking Peru as a case study.

The report first lays out Peru’s SDG journey: its vision of the Goals as an anchor for policy coherence, and how its domestic policies align with them. It then discusses how well development co-operation aligns to the SDGs in Peru, analysing the related enablers, drivers and challenges. The report also examines how to set up monitoring approaches that support SDG measurement in Peru. Finally, it suggests ways to overcome a number of technical, political and organisational challenges that limit the use of the SDGs – some of which are unique to development co-operation delivery in upper middle-income countries.