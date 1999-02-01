The school soon to be completed in Paskuqan, a suburb of Tirana, was created to meet the present and changing needs of the community. The long-lasting, flexible structure designed to stimulate learning is the result of a close collaboration between pedagogical and building experts. The Albania Education Development Project (AEDP) of the Soros Foundation has financed the school – for pupils in the first eight years of education – as part of its larger programme to foster the country’s educational system.
Albanian Model School
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
15 March 2024