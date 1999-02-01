Albanian Model School

The school soon to be completed in Paskuqan, a suburb of Tirana, was created to meet the present and changing needs of the community. The long-lasting, flexible structure designed to stimulate learning is the result of a close collaboration between pedagogical and building experts. The Albania Education Development Project (AEDP) of the Soros Foundation has financed the school – for pupils in the first eight years of education – as part of its larger programme to foster the country’s educational system.