Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Albanian Model School

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/464056163471
Authors
Vera Kavaja
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Kavaja, V. (1999), “Albanian Model School”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 1999/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/464056163471.
Go to top