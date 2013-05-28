Skip to main content
Airports in the Aviation Value Chain

Financing, Returns, Risk and Investment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46bj4f2p26-en
Authors
Mike Tretheway, Kate Markhvida
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Tretheway, M. and K. Markhvida (2013), “Airports in the Aviation Value Chain: Financing, Returns, Risk and Investment”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46bj4f2p26-en.
