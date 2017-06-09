Airport site selection

In 2015, the Korean Government’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) launched a feasibility study for increasing airport capacity in the Youngnam Region of Korea, the southeast quarter of the country. The Ministry appointed a consortium formed by the Korea Transportation Institute (KOTI) and ADPI (Aéroport de Paris Ingenierie, member of the Aéroports de Paris Group) to develop the methodology for deciding at which site airport expansion should take place.

In the framework of that work, the Korean Government requested that a roundtable be organised by the International Transport Forum to review the methodology developed for site selection and the criteria employed with a view to ensuring that the exercise undertaken for the Korean Government reflects current international best practice. This report is a product of this roundtable, organised in Paris in February 2016.

The review is based on examination of methodologies used for selecting airport expansion sites in four different ITF member countries: Australia, Japan, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

This report is part of the International Transport Forum’s Case-Specific Policy Analysis series. These are topical studies on specific issues carried out by the ITF in agreement with local institutions.