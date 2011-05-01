Skip to main content
Air Transport Services in Remote Regions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq3xcrxx-en
Authors
Svein Braathen
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Braathen, S. (2011), “Air Transport Services in Remote Regions”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2011/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq3xcrxx-en.
