Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adapting (to) automation

Transport workforce in transition
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/905fdc2c-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2023), “Adapting (to) automation: Transport workforce in transition”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 122, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/905fdc2c-en.
Go to top