Automation of vehicles and in the workplace is transforming the transport industry. This report investigates the impacts of automation on the workforce in urban transport. It explores ways to help the labour market transition towards automated technologies without social disruptions. The report also examines how algorithms could improve employment opportunities and job quality in the transport industry.
Adapting (to) automation
Transport workforce in transition
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
