Activation Policies in Japan

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km35m63qqvc-en
Authors
Nicola Duell, David Grubb, Shruti Singh, Peter Tergeist
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Duell, N. et al. (2010), “Activation Policies in Japan”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 113, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km35m63qqvc-en.
