The City of Lisbon, Portugal, is working to better integrate children with disabilities at primary school level. It recently has undertaken an accessible school programme and has restored an historic building as part of this effort.
Accessibility Programme and School Restoration in Lisbon
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
