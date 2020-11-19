Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Accessibility and Transport Appraisal

Approaches and Limitations
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/58a96ff1-en
Authors
Karst Guers
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Guers, K. (2020), “Accessibility and Transport Appraisal: Approaches and Limitations”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/58a96ff1-en.
Go to top