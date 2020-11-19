Skip to main content
A People-Centred Approach to Accessibility

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0c667ccc-en
Authors
Karel Martens
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Martens, K. (2020), “A People-Centred Approach to Accessibility”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0c667ccc-en.
