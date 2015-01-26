Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A New Profile of Migrants in the Aftermath of the Recent Economic Crisis

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxt2t3nnjr5-en
Authors
Cansin Arslan, Jean-Christophe Dumont, Zovanga Kone, Yasser Moullan, Caglar Ozden, Christopher Parsons, Theodora Xenogiani
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Arslan, C. et al. (2015), “A New Profile of Migrants in the Aftermath of the Recent Economic Crisis”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 160, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxt2t3nnjr5-en.
Go to top