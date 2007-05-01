Skip to main content
A New Creative Learning Centre at a Girls School in Australia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/184468117450
Amanda Bell
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Bell, A. (2007), “A New Creative Learning Centre at a Girls School in Australia”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2007/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/184468117450.
