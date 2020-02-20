This paper presents new findings on the main characteristics of immigrants living in OECD countries by country of origin, drawing from the updated Database on Immigrants in OECD Countries (DIOC) 2015/16. It describes migrant populations by country of destination and country of origin in 2015/16, as well as the dynamics of international migration to OECD countries since 2000/01. It also presents evidence on overall emigration rates and emigration rates of the highly educated at the regional and country levels. Finally, the paper looks at age patterns in immigrant populations.
A global profile of emigrants to OECD countries
Younger and more skilled migrants from more diverse countries
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
