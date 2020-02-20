Skip to main content
A global profile of emigrants to OECD countries

Younger and more skilled migrants from more diverse countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0cb305d3-en
Authors
Rohen d’Aiglepierre, Anda David, Charlotte Levionnois, Gilles Spielvogel, Michele Tuccio, Erik Vickstrom
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

d’Aiglepierre, R. et al. (2020), “A global profile of emigrants to OECD countries: Younger and more skilled migrants from more diverse countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 239, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0cb305d3-en.
