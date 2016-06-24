Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A descriptive analysis of immigration to and emigration from the EU

Where does the EU stand within OECD?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbxvb35j-en
Authors
Anda David, Jean-Noël Senne
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

David, A. and J. Senne (2016), “A descriptive analysis of immigration to and emigration from the EU: Where does the EU stand within OECD?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 184, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbxvb35j-en.
