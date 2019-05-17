Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A data-driven public sector

Enabling the strategic use of data for productive, inclusive and trustworthy governance
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/09ab162c-en
Authors
Charlotte van Ooijen, Barbara Ubaldi, Benjamin Welby
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van Ooijen, C., B. Ubaldi and B. Welby (2019), “A data-driven public sector: Enabling the strategic use of data for productive, inclusive and trustworthy governance”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/09ab162c-en.
Go to top