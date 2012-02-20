Skip to main content
A Critical Analysis of the Technical Assumptions of the Standard Micro Portfolio Approach to Sovereign Debt Management

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fdwrf5rvj-en
Authors
Hans J. Blommestein, Anja Hubig
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management
Blommestein, H. and A. Hubig (2012), “A Critical Analysis of the Technical Assumptions of the Standard Micro Portfolio Approach to Sovereign Debt Management”, OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fdwrf5rvj-en.
