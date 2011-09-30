Skip to main content
Principles and Trade-Offs when Making Issuance Choices in the UK

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9gz2mmx0vh-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management
OECD (2011), “Principles and Trade-Offs when Making Issuance Choices in the UK”, OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9gz2mmx0vh-en.
