Regulatory Reform of OTC Derivatives and Its Implications for Sovereign Debt Management Practices

This report analyses the possible implications for public debt management practices arising from regulatory changes for over the counter derivatives (OTCD) that are being developed worldwide to strengthen the resiliency of the financial system. Many OECD sovereigns use OTCD in their debt management activities (mainly interest rate swaps and cross-currency swaps). Some of the regulatory initiatives for OTCD markets may lead to changes in sovereign and dealer practices. Potential changes include modifications to collateralization requirements, the use of central clearing for OTCD trades, and increased pre- and post-trade reporting. Issues around sovereign exemptions and the transition of existing OTCD portfolios may also require attention from sovereign debt managers...