This report analyses the possible implications for public debt management practices arising from regulatory changes for over the counter derivatives (OTCD) that are being developed worldwide to strengthen the resiliency of the financial system. Many OECD sovereigns use OTCD in their debt management activities (mainly interest rate swaps and cross-currency swaps). Some of the regulatory initiatives for OTCD markets may lead to changes in sovereign and dealer practices. Potential changes include modifications to collateralization requirements, the use of central clearing for OTCD trades, and increased pre- and post-trade reporting. Issues around sovereign exemptions and the transition of existing OTCD portfolios may also require attention from sovereign debt managers...
Regulatory Reform of OTC Derivatives and Its Implications for Sovereign Debt Management Practices
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 November 2018
-
2 February 2017
-
1 August 2013
-
Working paper17 January 2013
-
Working paper13 September 2012
-
Working paper20 February 2012
-
Working paper20 February 2012
-
30 September 2011
Related publications
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024
-
Report7 March 2024
-
14 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023