Assessing the Cost Effectiveness of Index-linked Bond Issuance

A Methodological Approach, Illustrated Using UK Examples
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k481881kjwh-en
Authors
James Knight
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management
Cite this content as:

Knight, J. (2013), “Assessing the Cost Effectiveness of Index-linked Bond Issuance: A Methodological Approach, Illustrated Using UK Examples”, OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k481881kjwh-en.
