Sovereign index-linked bond issuance has grown significantly since the early 1980s, with nearly $2.5 trillion USD in bonds now in issue. Index-linked bonds have become a widely accepted part of the set of instruments that sovereign debt managers use for funding purposes and so the question of how to assess their cost effectiveness relative to other financing options is of increasing importance. This paper sets out a methodology for conducting such an analysis, the rationale behind it and ways in which such an approach could be further developed.
Assessing the Cost Effectiveness of Index-linked Bond Issuance
A Methodological Approach, Illustrated Using UK Examples
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management

