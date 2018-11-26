Skip to main content
The liquidity buffer practices of public debt managers in OECD countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3b468966-en
Pedro Cruz, Fatos Koc
OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management
Cruz, P. and F. Koc (2018), “The liquidity buffer practices of public debt managers in OECD countries”, OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3b468966-en.
