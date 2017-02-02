Skip to main content
The role of public debt managers in contingent liability management

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/93469058-en
Lerzan Ülgentürk
OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management
Ülgentürk, L. (2017), “The role of public debt managers in contingent liability management”, OECD Working Papers on Sovereign Borrowing and Public Debt Management, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/93469058-en.
