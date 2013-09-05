Skip to main content
A Bird's Eye View of Gender Differences in Education in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40k706tmtb-en
Authors
Angelica Salvi del Pero, Alexandra Bytchkova
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Salvi del Pero, A. and A. Bytchkova (2013), “A Bird's Eye View of Gender Differences in Education in OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 149, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40k706tmtb-en.
