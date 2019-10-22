Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment

Minimising environmental and human health risks from chemicals is a critical regulatory issue. The assessment of environmental and human health risk requires the identification, compilation and integration of information on the chemical hazards, exposure, and the relationships between exposure, dose and adverse effects.

Advances in testing methods, biotechnology and computational models are paving the way for major improvements in how scientists evaluate the risks posed by potentially toxic chemicals. These advances enable toxicity testing that is faster, less expensive, and more relevant to human responses than traditional toxicity testing methods. These new methods also rely on in silico, in chemico and in vitro approaches that reduce the need for animal testing.

IATA combine multiple sources of information to conclude on the toxicity of chemicals. IATAs may include existing information from the scientific literature or other resources, along with newly generated data resulting from new or traditional toxicity testing methods to fill data gaps. These approaches are developed to address a specific regulatory scenario or decision context.