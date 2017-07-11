With a view to assisting the evaluation of integrated approaches to testing and assessment (IATA) in regulatory decision-making within OECD Member Countries, this guidance document provides guidance on the reporting of defined approaches to testing and assessment in the area of skin sensitisation using the adverse outcome pathway (AOP) as a conceptual framework. Annex 1 (page 25) outlines twelve illustrative case studies for skin sensitisation and Annex 2 (page 279) lists information sources used within the case studies.
Guidance Document on the Reporting of Defined Approaches and Individual Information Sources to be Used within Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment (IATA) for Skin Sensitisation
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024