Guidance Document on the Reporting of Defined Approaches and Individual Information Sources to be Used within Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment (IATA) for Skin Sensitisation

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264279285-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Guidance Document on the Reporting of Defined Approaches and Individual Information Sources to be Used within Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessment (IATA) for Skin Sensitisation, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 256, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264279285-en.
