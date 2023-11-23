OECD Omics Reporting Framework (OORF): Guidance on reporting elements for the regulatory use of omics data from laboratory-based toxicology studies

OECD Member Countries are interested in increasing the use of omics technologies in regulatory toxicology to advance chemical risk assessment. In this context, the OECD has developed this Guidance Document and accompanying Excel template for reporting omics studies, which is referred to as the OECD Omics Reporting Framework (OORF). The OORF is intended to facilitate data sharing for omics toxicology experiments, increase the transparency of omics data processing approaches used, enable quality assessment of the study experiment and data, and promote reproducibility.