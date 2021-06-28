This report assesses the potential of zero carbon supply chains via a case study of the freight transport chain linked to the port of Hamburg. It analyses the initiatives taken by selected main stakeholders to decarbonise freight transport. In addition, it offers recommendations on how the move towards zero carbon supply chains could be accelerated.
Zero Carbon Supply Chains
The Case of Hamburg
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
