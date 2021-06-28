Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Zero Carbon Supply Chains

The Case of Hamburg
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4b9afd05-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

ITF (2021), “Zero Carbon Supply Chains: The Case of Hamburg”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 91, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4b9afd05-en.
