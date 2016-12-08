Work-based learning can provide a bridge into careers and its potential benefits are particularly noticeable for youth at risk – those most likely to face difficulties in accessing jobs and learning opportunities. If this potential is to be fully realised, work-based learning programmes must be attractive to employers. Achieving this requires a closer look at the costs and benefits for employers when they offer work-based learning. This paper looks at tools designed to help get employers on board for work-based learning, with an emphasis on work-based learning for youth at risk. International experience suggests that financial incentives, such as subsidies and tax breaks are not the answer. Attention should be focussed instead on non-financial measures that improve the cost-benefit balance of apprenticeship to employers. These include adjusting key parameters of apprenticeship schemes, better preparing youth at risk for apprenticeship and providing support (e.g. remedial courses, mentoring) to youth at risk during apprenticeship.
Work-based Learning for Youth at Risk
Getting Employers on Board
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 July 2024
-
Working paper5 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
Related publications
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
Working paper8 March 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper14 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023