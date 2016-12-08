Work-based learning can provide a bridge into careers and its potential benefits are particularly noticeable for youth at risk – those most likely to face difficulties in accessing jobs and learning opportunities. If this potential is to be fully realised, work-based learning programmes must be attractive to employers. Achieving this requires a closer look at the costs and benefits for employers when they offer work-based learning. This paper looks at tools designed to help get employers on board for work-based learning, with an emphasis on work-based learning for youth at risk. International experience suggests that financial incentives, such as subsidies and tax breaks are not the answer. Attention should be focussed instead on non-financial measures that improve the cost-benefit balance of apprenticeship to employers. These include adjusting key parameters of apprenticeship schemes, better preparing youth at risk for apprenticeship and providing support (e.g. remedial courses, mentoring) to youth at risk during apprenticeship.